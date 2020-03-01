Matt Hardy tweets cryptic message in Spanish with WWE Contract set to expire in hours

Is he hitching his wagon to another train? (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

When the clock strikes midnight, a man could be free to choose his own path as Matt Hardy ponders his future, with his WWE contract set to come to an end on March 01, 2020. Just as AEW Revolution wrapped up last night, Hardy put out a rather cryptic tweet in Spanish.

El camino a Arcadia. — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2020

'El Camino a Arcadia' roughly translates to 'The Road to Arcadia' which is a baffling message and fuels further speculation.

During the media scrum after the AEW Revolution PPV, Tony Khan was asked to comment on Hardy's social media messages, but he refused to do so, saying:

"I can't comment on what he's doing. He's great, but I can't comment on that."

To make matters more interesting, Evil Uno of The Dark Order tweeted that The Exalted One is near.

He is near. #JoinDarkOrder — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 1, 2020

It seems more and more likely that Hardy will not re-sign with the WWE. However, there is no confirmation of whether he will appear in AEW. Wrestling fans the world over could finally get all the answers on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. Stay tuned!