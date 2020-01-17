Matt Hardy wishes for dream match with 2-time WWE Champion

A wish that can never be fulfilled (Pic Source: wwe.com)

Matt Hardy could be on his way out of the WWE but he's spending more time providing content on his YouTube channel Matt Hardy Brand. He released his Thoughts on the Throne segment where he talked about the positive state of the pro wrestling business praising WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling and ROH.

Hardy took questions that were sent in and picked one asking which wrestling legend he would want to wrestle. Hardy said it would be Macho Man Randy Savage.

Hardy said he was drawn to Macho Man as he enjoyed over-the-top personality. He explained:

"I would love to have The Broken Brilliance of Broken Matt Hardy vs. The Macho Man Randy Savage. The Madness. I think that would be so much fun. The promos would be amazing. That is what initially drew me to Macho Man, was his over-the-top personality, the weirdness in his voice, the way he would say his thing and the words he would use and the phrasing of things."

Hardy also complimented his in-ring style as he was very agile in the ring despite being a heavyweight wrestler. He said that Macho Man was his 'first favorite of all time' and he never got to work with him at all.

Broken Matt Hardy vs. The Macho Man Randy Savage. Well, if anything, the promos from both men would have captivated audiences across the world. It certainly would have been an unbelievable build-up to a good match.