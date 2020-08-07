Matt Sydal reveals that he was ready to join Nexus

More than 10 years have passed since Nexus first appeared on WWE TV as a unit. While the faction didn't lack star power, the group could have looked a bit more credible had it roped in one of the company's most exciting and rising stars at that time - Evan Bourne.

It looks like the high flyer wouldn't have said no to sporting the black and yellow armband either. Evan Bourne, known outside of WWE and EVOLVE as Matt Sydal, recently took to Twitter to reveal whether he would have joined Nexus or not.

I would have joined Nexus if they had just asked. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) August 6, 2020

While his promo skills weren't polished at that time, we would be lying if we said that the fans weren't at the edge of their seats every time he came out to perform. As a lovable babyface, it might have been difficult for the fans to turn on Bourne, but again, it would have been a test for him to evolve his character. But there's no denying the fact that the former WWE and IMPACT star's addition in the rebellious faction would have been an interesting move.

Nexus' WWE run

In June, 2010, Wade Barrett, along with his NXT season 1 competitors, appeared during the main event between John Cena and CM Punk. The 8-man group attacked the aforementioned Superstars along with ringside staff, including announcer Justin Roberts.

Over the following weeks, Nexus continued to establish their dominance by attacking WWE legends and Superstars, including Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, and even Evan Bourne.

Nexus' momentum came to a screeching halt following their defeat at SummerSlam 2010.

While Nexus was formed and disbanded within a year, Evan Bourne lasted a little longer. He even went on to win the Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston in 2011. However, WWE's wellness policy violations and injuries cut his WWE career short.