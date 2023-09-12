Maxxine Dupri to contend for her first championship in WWE soon? Analyzing major clue 

Maxxine Dupri has become quite popular with the WWE Universe since joining The Alpha Academy and having her first match on July 4 this year. Dupri teamed up with The Alpha Academy against The Viking Raiders in a six-person tag team match.

As their feud progressed, the 26-year-old soon got over with fans and showcased a different side to her since managing the Maximum Male Models. She not only defeated Valhalla in singles competition but has been supportive of Chad Gable's quest to defeat Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship. However, Dupri has yet to have a proper run in the women's division, and that could change soon.

During the latest edition of RAW, Natalya made an appearance backstage, hyping up Raquel Rodriguez for her match against Rhea Ripley. Following the show, Natalya was spotted backstage with Maxxine Dupri. The stars could team up with each other and join the women's tag team division, marking the first proper run for Dupri among the female stars of the roster.

Expand Tweet

The WWE women's tag team division has been witnessing a lull in recent years. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green won the titles at Money in the Bank this year, but the former's injury led her to be replaced by Piper Niven. Several stars have been injured during their title runs, as the division is currently lacking depth.

Another tag team was teased on WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, Shayna Baszler took on Zoey Stark in a singles match. Despite tapping out, Baszler extended a handshake and claimed that Stark was a way better opponent than Ronda Rousey, who was defeated by the former in a MMA Rules bout earlier this year.

This week on the red brand, Stark came to Baszler's aide when she was under threat by Piper Niven following her match against Chelsea Green.

The two women work well in tandem, and pairing them up as a tag team could work in their favor. Zoey Stark could even win her first title on the main roster in the event that they challenge for the women's tag team titles.

Expand Tweet

From the looks of things during RAW, it seems that WWE is readying the team of Baszler and Stark to go after the women's tag team titles. Whether they emerge successful in their quest remains to be seen.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.