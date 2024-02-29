Maxxine Dupri to ditch The Alpha Academy and revert to popular WWE gimmick? Analyzing why it must happen

Maxxine Dupri was seemingly set to take over WWE's women's division when the rookie immediately caught the attention of fans. Her first few performances as a competitor were impressive despite obviously having much to learn.

Unfortunately, things have been rough for the Alpha Academy member, as of late. A few of her recent matches haven't gone off without a hitch, and the fans have been making their opinions known. This has led to other performers, including Rhea Ripley, coming to Maxxine's defense online.

It could be argued that a change has to be made as fans are turning on the once-promising performer. She has intangible qualities that make Dupri worth keeping around, but perhaps instead of riding with The Alpha Academy, she should leave the group and make a major change. Maxxine should return to being Sophia Cromwell.

Sophia Cromwell was her name when she performed on WWE NXT. She was in a stable with Mr. Robert Stone and the dominant Von Wagner before being called up as Maxxine Dupri with the Maximum Male Models.

If Maxxine were to revert to her old name and return to NXT, she could develop more organically in front of a smaller audience. Moreover, Shawn Michaels could continue the story he was trying to tell with the stable before she came to SmackDown.

Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy has high hopes in WWE

Whether Maxxine Dupri remains part of WWE RAW or goes to NXT and further develops, there is little doubt that The Alpha Academy has worked. She, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Chad Gable have obvious on-screen chemistry, even if some changes may be necessary.

One such change appears to be a more serious approach for Chad Gable. The Olympian recently picked up a massive win on WWE Monday Night RAW over Ivar and expressed his high hopes for WrestleMania.

Master Gable wants to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. While he aspires to win the title and move on to the next level, this one is about more than WWE success. It is extremely personal.

After The Ring General defeated Chad in the past, he mocked Chad's crying daughter. For Master Gable, defeating the egotistical and unbeatable champion means defending the honor of his daughter. He has high hopes but could make history if given a chance.

