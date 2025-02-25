Meet 4 future greats who joined Team Mickie James on WWE LFG

WWE has a new hit show airing each and every week on the A&E Network. The program is called LFG, which is short for Legends & Future Greats. In many ways, the series is the next evolution of the classic Tough Enough program.

On LFG, 16 rookies with varying levels of experience compete to win the competition. To win, they need to get the most points, which the four legends who lead teams seemingly hand out.

Those four legends include Mickie James, Booker T, The Undertaker, and Bubba Ray Dudley. Three of the names are Hall of Famers, and Mickie James will undoubtedly become a member of the prestigious hall in the coming years.

Each legend had their teams decided on this Sunday's LFG episode. Bubba Ray Dudley has a stacked lineup, but someone from Mickie's team could be the one who wins it all. Who is Mickie's LFG team of future greats?

Below are four future greats who joined Team Mickie James on WWE LFG.

#4. Dani Sekelsky shows a tremendous amount of potential

Dani Sekelsky is a former cheerleader who joined WWE about three months prior to LFG starting to film. Despite being called by her real name, she will be known as Dani Raye moving forward and has already adjusted her social media to reflect it.

Raye is one of the brightest prospects on LFG. The Connecticut native is uber-athletic and had a standout match on the show's debut edition. She also clearly has a lot of confidence.

Dani on Team Mickie James is a no-brainer. If Mickie can guide her career, Dani could do big things on NXT and then later on RAW and SmackDown. The sky is the limit for the athletic star. All she needs is time and development.

#3. Chris Island is very confident in himself

Chris Island is a 22-year-old from the Bay Area, California, who has been with WWE for a few months. He has a history of amateur wrestling and is a long-time wrestling fan.

Although Island is very new to the ring, he is very confident. In fact, the young WWE future great might be borderline overly confident. Island has expressed having undisclosed setbacks in the past that have pushed him to make the most of every opportunity.

The relationship between Mickie and Chris isn't clear yet, beyond James being supportive of the future great. Whether they flesh out their relationship more in the coming episodes remains to be seen, but he could go far with the right guidance.

#2. Sirena Linton is a WWE fan

Sirena Linton is brand new to WWE. When LFG began filming, she was part of the Performance Center for just a week. In fact, as of now, she hasn't had one released match in her wrestling career.

Linton is a gymnast from the University of Arizona. She grew up watching wrestling with her dad and brothers, but things took a turn when her father was deported. She mentioned this is a promo on LFG and WWE coaches pushed her to really utilize it and create emotion.

If Sirena can capture that emotion and let it translate to her promos and stories moving forward, she could be a big hit. For now, though, it is too early to truly judge how she'll do or her relationship with Mickie James.

#1. Troy Yearwood turned a lot of heads on the show

The last member of Mickie James' LFG team is Troy Yearwood. This future great is from Virginia and has been with WWE for about a year. He is arguably the best athlete out of everybody in the program.

Yearwood has set numerous records at the Performance Center, specifically in weights. Interestingly, the young WWE performer also boasts about his baking, poetry writing, and reading. He considers himself a romantic.

Troy has a lot of potential, but for now, he feels somewhat cookie-cutter. Mickie James hopes to develop more personality and fire in him, which could lead to a very fruitful career. Could he win an NXT contract?

