Megastar to appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 following recent speculation thanks to Grayson Waller? Exploring unlikely scenario

Crown Jewel 2023 is just a few hours away, and last-minute rumors and spoilers have started to disseminate. Recent reports from HMWP via Ringside News reveal that WWE planned a special Miz TV segment with Grayson Waller on the show.

However, it is also reported that the segment will feature a local celebrity who won't be a footballer. It squashed the buzzing rumors of the Portuguese Football player Cristiano Ronaldo's potential appearance on the show.

His physical appearance on the show is highly unlikely, as his team, Al Nassr, has a match scheduled for the same night Crown Jewel 2023 takes place. Moreover, the two venues will be 10.2 kilometers apart, which makes it quite implausible.

Nonetheless, there is a slight possibility that the football icon could play a significant role in the segment between The Miz and Grayson Waller to introduce the local celebrity who is rumored to appear at the event.

This will stem from the fact that The Moment Maker took a shot at Cristiano Ronaldo just a day prior to Crown Jewel. Therefore, Ronaldo could have a prominent role in Grayson Waller's segment on the show.

Exploring a potential Cristiano Ronaldo segment on WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE has been going all out to make Crown Jewel a grand event with a star-studded show. However, the Portuguese Football player Cristiano Ronaldo making an appearance at the spectacular event in Saudi Arabia is quite unlikely.

While his physical appearance might not happen, the football icon could possibly appear through a video package. He could interrupt the segment between Grayson Waller and The Miz and address Waller's comments.

Ronaldo could greet the WWE Universe in Riyadh through the Titantron screen and mock The Aussie Icon. He could even introduce the aforementioned rumored local celebrity through his video package.

One of the other things that the Portuguese legend could do at Crown Jewel is a backstage segment with Rey Mysterio. WWE could play a pre-taped video of both legends meeting each other backstage during the show.

Ronaldo and Mysterio have met in the past and have a good relationship. Moreover, a pre-taped segment will possibly not hamper his schedule ahead of his match for Al Nassr.

These are pure speculations, and nothing has been confirmed as of yet. There are no evidential reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's possible appearance at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you want to see Cristiano Ronaldo making an appearance at Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

