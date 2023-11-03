Popular NFL star to confront Grayson Waller at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

Crown Jewel 2023 is just around the corner and WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is not yet slated to be a part of it. However, PW Insider recently reported that WWE is contemplating a segment for the Aussie star at the spectacular event in Riyadh.

There's a very good possibility that fans could see The Grayson Waller Effect at Crown Jewel. One of the popular figures who could leave the WWE Universe in a frenzy by being a surprise guest on Waller's talk show is NFL star Travis Kelce.

Kelce has been the buzzing topic in the pro wrestling world lately, as Waller has been constantly taking shots at him and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Aussie Icon did not leave any chance to disparage them on social media.

Grayson Waller even laid out a challenge to the NFL star for a match at WrestleMania 40. Therefore, in the wake of the controversy, Travis Kelce could confront the 33-year-old, making a surprise appearance at Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE might be cooking a segment between both stars on Waller's talk show that is rumored to happen at the event. The company might incorporate the online banter into a storyline, which could lead to unimaginable things in the future.

Analyzing the possibility of Travis Kelce confronting Grayson Waller at Crown Jewel 2023

Crown Jewel is one of the spectacular events of WWE and the company leaves no stone unturned to make it a grand spectacle. Travis Kelce's potential appearance at the event will surely draw eyeballs.

With Waller already wrapping himself up in controversy by taking shots at the NFL star and Taylor Swift, it would make perfect sense for him to confront the arrogant Aussie at Crown Jewel.

However, the possibility of it happening is quite low, as Kelce is not expected to show up at WWE in any capacity.

Even if the sports entertainment giant has plans for a future confrontation between both, it is quite unlikely to take place in Saudi Arabia. The Stamford-based promotion might prefer to hold it up until The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

Therefore, Travis Kelce appearing at Crown Jewel to confront Grayson Waller looks quite implausible at the moment.

