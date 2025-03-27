Megastar intentionally leaked The Rock's return alongside John Cena next week on WWE RAW? Analyzing the hint

The Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where John Cena emerged as the perfect backup plan for The Final Boss after Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to him. Cena’s heel turn garnered massive buzz. The Franchise Player has made two appearances since embracing the darker side. However, The Brahma Bull was barely mentioned in the segments.

The upcoming episode of RAW will mark John Cena's final appearance before WrestleMania 41, so fans can surely expect some chaos on the show. However, megastar Travis Scott, who assaulted Cody Rhodes alongside Cena and Rock, posted a cryptic tweet expressing that he "can’t wait." Mainstream fans are linking it to something related to his music career, new album, or tour announcement.

There is a chance that Travis Scott might have intentionally leaked The Rock’s return to WWE on this week’s RAW, and for that, he couldn’t wait. Scott could also appear alongside The Final Boss to punish Cody Rhodes again.

The Rock can unexpectedly return during John Cena and Cody Rhodes’s back-and-forth promo battles. As the final warning, Cena and The Final Boss could again make The American Nightmare bleed, leaving RAW with a perfect cliffhanger till Showcase of Immortals.

Viral WWE kid from John Cena’s infamous promo on RAW breaks the silence

John Cena made his first appearance since turning heel on the March 17 edition of the red brand. The Leader of the Cenation cut a fierce promo telling fans how selfish they have been throughout, and now he is done being good to everybody.

Cena pointed at an upset young fan wearing his merchandise during the promo. The kid went viral instantly after the promo. Now, the fan has finally broken his silence on the incident.

He stated he was clueless that the Leader of Cenation would treat him like that. However, the kid acknowledged that John was in Kayfabe and was honored that the 16-time champion remembered him.

“John Cena pointed his finger at me & I was honored. I didn't know he was going to sh*t on me, but I understood he was in character. To me, John Cena will always be a hero," he said.

You can check out the tweet here.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the Cena-Rhodes saga unfolds in the coming weeks.

