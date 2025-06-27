Megastar to knock out Gunther at WWE Night of Champions before his match against Goldberg? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is set for his first title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event XL after winning back the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso earlier this month. Standing across the ring from The Ring General on July 12 will be the legendary Goldberg, who will wrestle his final match in Atlanta, Georgia. However, before this dream match takes place, Gunther may find himself on the receiving end of a knockout blow at the hands of a 34-year-old megastar.

WWE is set to present the Night of Champions Premium Live Event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tomorrow night. Saudi Arabia is known to host star-studded events, and one of the stars who may appear on June 28 is Mexican professional boxer Canelo Álvarez.

During the recent New York Press Conference ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025, the 34-year-old boxing sensation was asked if there were any chances of cross-promotional appearances in WWE. Canelo replied that talks between them were underway, and maybe we would see him in the Stamford-based promotion at some point.

Trending

"We're talking about it. Maybe. Maybe you will see me in the WWE at some point," Canelo said.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Expand Tweet

This immediately caught the attention of wrestling fans and sparked speculation about the 34-year-old making an appearance at Night of Champions. The megastar could show up in Riyadh to promote his highly anticipated match against Terence Crawford on September 13.

If Canelo appears, he may be interrupted by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General is no stranger to ruffling some feathers. The 37-year-old carries his loud-mouthed demeanor on his sleeve, and he may use the same if Canelo makes an appearance at Night of Champions. The Ring General could mock Canelo by showing support for his rival, Terence Crawford.

Since The Ring General is not booked for a match at the PLE, a high-profile segment with the boxing sensation will be a good way to get him on the show. The Mexican star might not appreciate Gunther's disrespectful remarks and knock him out. This may throw The Ring General off his game ahead of his clash with Goldberg on July 12.

This segment could be used to set up a potential program between Gunther and Canelo down the line and set the stage for the Mexican boxer's future appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. That said, this scenario is only speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Veteran predicts a huge twist for Gunther vs. Goldberg at SNME

While speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter discussed the upcoming bout between The Ring General and Da Man at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Apter believed Goldberg could beat Gunther, only for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the WCW legend.

"I still am predicting, even though it's very predictable, that Goldberg is going to win and Seth Rollins is gonna cash in and take that championship that night. It's on NBC, on Saturday Night's Main Event, and everybody's gonna be talking about it. Michael Cole asked Goldberg, 'If you win the belt, is this gonna be your last match?' And he never really gave a true answer to that." Bill added, "He can retire the belt." [From 2:30 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative regime books Goldberg's last match in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More