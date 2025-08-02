  • home icon
  • Megastar returns to punish John Cena; Cody Rhodes turns into Homelander? 3 finishes for Undisputed WWE Title Street Fight match at SummerSlam

By Love Verma
Published Aug 02, 2025 11:23 GMT
John Cena will face Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight match at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; YT channel]
John Cena (left) and Cody Rhodes (right). [Image credits: WWE.com & YouTube]

It's finally time for John Cena vs Cody Rhodes rematch as the Undisputed WWE Title match will headline SummerSlam on Sunday. The storyline witnessed a shocking twist on SmackDown this week when The Last Real Champion seemingly turned into a babyface star again and dropped his villainous character.

Now the situation has completely changed for the WWE SummerSlam main event, and in this article, we will discuss four finishes to Cena vs. Rhodes Street Fight title bout:

#3. The Rock returns to cost John Cena and help Cody Rhodes win

One of the potential finishes to the Undisputed WWE Title match could witness the return of The Rock. Cena was in association with The Final Boss and turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. With The Cenation Leader switching character, he is seemingly going against The People's Champion.

Considering this, The Rock may shock the world by making his comeback at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Not only this, but the veteran star may cost John Cena as punishment for betraying him, i.e., turning face without permission, and help Cody Rhodes dethrone him.

This angle will lead to The American Nightmare turning heel and officially becoming his new corporate Champion.

#2. John Cena retains the Undisputed WWE Title and shows his true colours

John Cena portrayed himself as a babyface star on SmackDown, but this might be part of his SummerSlam plans. With his actions, Cena may want to gain the trust of The American Nightmare heading towards their showdown.

At WWE SummerSlam, The Franchise Player may show his true colours and use some unfair means, like a low blow, to defeat Cody Rhodes. The only reason Cena executed a face turn on the blue brand is just to retain his title, as it could be part of his master plan.

#1. Cody Rhodes dethrones John Cena clean and becomes the new Champion

Cody Rhodes is all ready for his WrestleMania rematch against The Last Real Champion. The Franchise Player only managed to dethrone Rhodes when Travis Scott aided him and distracted The Prodigal Son.

So if Cena actually turns babyface, he will use no unfair advantage in the Street Fight, which raises the chances of Rhodes cleanly dethroning him and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Later, Cody could attack the 17x World Champion and turn heel in the post-match assault or the forthcoming months. This could be a great way to establish a strong villainous Homelander-type character for the 39-year-old star.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
