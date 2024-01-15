Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) shows off new look amid WWE return rumors

Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks during her time with WWE, recently revealed a new look on social media amid speculations of her return to the company.

The Boss, along with Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu), infamously walked out of WWE in May 2022 due to problems with the creative direction of the women's tag division. The duo stayed off the wrestling radar for a few months before Banks headed over to Japan to compete in Stardom and NJPW while Trinity joined Impact Wrestling.

Naomi looks to be back on her way to the global juggernaut, with multiple reports indicating that she could return as soon as Royal Rumble. There are also rumors that Sasha Banks could be making her way to the Stamford-based promotion as well. Amid all the uncertainty, the former SmackDown Women's Champion showed off a new look on social media. Banks was seen sporting a dark look with black hair in her latest stories on Instagram.

Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Bayley

While Mercedes Mone may not be a part of the global juggernaut anymore, the Boss is still close friends with many of her former colleagues and is often seen with Bayley and Tamina outside the squared circle.

The former Sasha Banks was present at TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, where her friend Naomi most likely wrestled her last match for the promotion before heading over to her old hunting ground. Bayley was also present at the event, where multiple former WWE Superstars made their debut.

Dolph Ziggler, who now goes by the name Nic Nemeth, made a surprise appearance after Moose defeated Alex Shelley in the main event. AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, also appeared during the pre-show, while Dana Brooke debuted as "Ash by Elegance" during the show.

Mercedes Mone posted a picture with Dana after the show. She was also seen with Bayley among the crowd during the pay-per-view, and the Role Model even posted a pic of the duo after the event.

The former Sasha Banks has been out of action for the last few months due to an injury. She is expected to return to action. However, her destination is still unknown.

