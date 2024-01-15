Sasha Banks reunites with former superstar outside of WWE

Mercedes Moné, formerly known in WWE as Sasha Banks, shared a new photo with a former superstar today.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Naomi spent some time in TNA Wrestling performing as Trinity following her exit from WWE and dropped the Knockouts World Championship to Jordynne Grace last night at Hard to Kill 2024.

There have been recent rumors that Naomi will be heading back to WWE soon, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

Several former WWE Superstars made an appearance last night at Hard to Kill. Dolph Ziggler showed up and hit TNA Champion Moose with a Zig Zag. AJ "Top Dolla" Francis hit Joe Hendry with a Chokeslam during the preshow, and Dana Brooke debuted as "Ash by Elegance" during the show.

Earlier today, Sasha Banks took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Dana Brooke while backstage at Hard to Kill last night. Banks was also spotted with Bayley in the crowd during the pay-per-view.

Legendary wrestling journalist wants Sasha Banks to return to WWE for a dream match

Bill Apter is hoping to see Sasha Banks return to WWE to have a potential dream match with a new signee.

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill departed All Elite Wrestling last year and made her WWE debut during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane in October 2023. However, Cargill still has not competed in a match for the promotion, and Triple H recently stated that she will make her in-ring debut when she is ready to do so.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter said that he would like to see Banks return to the promotion rather than signing elsewhere. He added that a match between Banks and Cargill would be "magnificent."

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place later this month in Florida. It will be fascinating to see if there will be any surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble matches at the premium live event on January 27.

Do you think Sasha Banks will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

