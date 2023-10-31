Michael Cole mentioned superstar who was last seen in WWE 4 years ago on RAW: Looking at massive botch

Over the years, Michael Cole has been a force to reckon with for WWE. Cole is considered by many as the greatest commentator the Stamford-based promotion has seen. However, that does not mean he doesn't make errors.

After all, Cole is only human, and it's natural for the WWE personality to make a mistake. On the latest edition of RAW, Xia Li faced Candice LeRae. While Cole referred to Li properly, he fumbled when referring to LeRae. Instead of calling her Candice LeRae, he called her Candice Michelle.

The long-time WWE commentator quickly followed the botch by saying, "Getting old is a terrible thing." For those unaware, Michelle was an active part of WWE in the mid-2000s. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, Michelle won the WWE Women's Championship on one occasion.

On the RAW Reunion episode on July 22, 2019, the 45-year-old made her return to WWE and won the 24/7 Championship.

That was the last time fans saw her in the Stamford-based promotion. Michael Cole's reference to her might have made several long-time fans nostalgic.

Michael Cole has had an insane work ethic in WWE

While botches are a nature of the business, they in no sense define Michael Cole's legacy in WWE. As mentioned above, Cole has been one of the promotion's most diligent and loyal workers in recent times. The same was seen when an insane record featuring him came out during the season premiere of RAW.

In what was a massive show for the red brand, Cole was not on commentary. Kevin Patrick filled in for the 56-year-old. However, what is insane about the entire incident is that Cole's absence from the red brand was only the third time he was absent in the last 26 years.

As per reports, Michael Cole had a personal obligation, due to which he had to miss the season premiere of RAW. The report mentioned Cole had requested the leave way in advance. It stated:

"We are told that (Michael) Cole had requested for this week off some time ago due to a personal commitment, and it just happened to land on what was later scheduled to be the Raw season premiere. It is not an illness or anything similar."

Regardless of the reason for his absence, only missing three shows in the last 26 years speaks volumes about Michael Cole's work ethic. Somewhere in the future, it would be hard to deny that the 56-year-old deserves a place in WWE's Hall of Fame.

