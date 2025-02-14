Michelle McCool to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

WWE and Triple H broke some big news today. The Undertaker and Michelle McCool appeared on ESPN's Get Up program. The Game interrupted the segment and revealed that the former Divas Champion is being inducted into the Hall of Fame come April.

Since the announcement, various congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans, wrestlers, and legends. Now, many are curious if Michelle McCool will appear on WWE SmackDown tonight after the news. The answer is probably not, at least not in person.

While anything can happen, McCool is not a regular television character. There is no real reason for her to go to the show unless there is an angle of some kind planned. Since she's retired, that's unlikely.

Despite that, Michelle McCool may still be featured, just not in terms of an appearance. A graphic or video package could be presented by WWE to formally reveal her Hall of Fame induction to the television audience.

That is likely the extent of anything McCool will do on the show. Triple H and company officials could surprise fans, but it isn't probable. Being honored is certainly more than enough exposure for this week, even if fans would love to see her appear in person.

Michelle McCool joins a rare club following her WWE Hall of Fame announcement

The announcement that Michelle McCool is joining the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame was a big one. Anyone being honored for their hard work in such a demanding industry is noteworthy, but McCool also happens to be joining a rare club.

By being inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame, Michelle McCool will join her real-life husband. The Undertaker was inducted several years ago after maintaining an incredible legendary career of his own.

Only two other married couples happen to be in the Hall of Fame today. One is the duo of Beth Phoenix and Edge. While neither is with World Wrestling Entertainment today, the pair were teaming up on television just a few years ago.

The other married couple in the Hall of Fame is the duo of Booker T and Sharmell. Booker is a former world champion and Sharmell is a former Nitro Girl and manager. They had an incredible run on television together during the King Booker era.

McCool might not appear in person at SmackDown, but needless to say, her spot in history is forever cemented. Congratulations to Michelle for her Hall of Fame 2025 induction.

