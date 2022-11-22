Michin: What is the meaning of Mia Yim's new name on WWE RAW?

Mia Yim made her shocking return to WWE on the November 7, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. The NXT alumna returned to the red brand as The O.C.’s answer to the “Rhea Ripley problem.” Yim ambushed The Eradicator as AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson took out the rest of The Judgment Day.

This week, Mia Yim unveiled her new nickname, Michin, which means “crazy” in Korean. This ultimately became her new in-ring name.

WWE recently confirmed the change on its official website, listing the RAW superstar as “Michin” on the roster.

The name change got quite a reaction on social media. Fans never expected WWE under Triple H to change the names of their superstars. In fact, it was quite the opposite, as The Game had previously restored old gimmicks and the names of many WWE superstars on the main roster, including Matt Riddle and Austin Theory, among others.

Mia Yim, aka Michin, has aligned herself with Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss on Monday Night RAW. They will reveal their fifth and final member for the WarGames match on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Mia Yim takes a big boot from Rhea Ripley as The O.C. and Judgment Day brawl on WWE RAW

The O.C. made multiple appearances on Monday Night RAW this week. Cathy Kelley interviewed the group. AJ Styles said he might be closer to Finn Balor, but he considered Gallows, Anderson, and Yim his brothers and sisters.

Balor arrived and got in The Phenomenal One’s face. The distraction allowed Rhea Ripley to deliver a big boot to Michin. The O.C. and Judgment Day engaged in a huge brawl just days away from Styles and Balor's second singles meeting at a WWE premium live event.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor will collide in a singles match against each at Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday. It remains to be seen who will come out as the victor in a matchup between the two former leaders of The Bullet Club.

