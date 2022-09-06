"Thank you ladies" - Mickie James reacts to tribute by Alexa Bliss and WWE RAW star at Clash at the Castle

Mickie James has reacted to a tribute from Alexa Bliss and IYO SKY at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The premium live event took place this past Saturday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It was the company's first stadium show in the UK in over thirty years, and it was a massive success.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY squared off against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match. Bayley ensured the victory for her team by pinning the champion.

During the match, Bliss and SKY paid tribute to Mickie James by performing some of her signature moves at Clash at the Castle. Mickie recently reacted on Twitter and thanked both stars.

"I saw it. I [heart] it. Thank you ladies. Nailed it! I’m incredibly honored. Plus… they’re really fun moves!!!"

Alexa Bliss on initially not liking her WWE ring name

The former RAW Women's Champion recently spoke with News18 for an interview. During the discussion, she revealed that she did not like her WWE ring name at first after the NXT coach at the time suggested it.

However, the 31-year-old has since grown fond of the name and claims that it looks great on her merchandise.

"At first, I did not like it [my ring name], but my coach at the time in NXT said he liked it. When I got the list of names that were legally cleared, there were a bunch of names and my coach came up with Alexa Bliss. He also said that I could change and they would probably change it if I made it to the main roster, but it has actually become a nice little pun. But it has really grown on me and it looks really cool on a tee shirt."

Mickie Jamies was released by WWE in April 2021 but returned as the IMPACT Knockouts Champion for the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Despite not wrestling for the company, the five-time Women's Champion appears to still be watching the product and even suggested a name recently for the former tag team of Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

It will be interesting to see if James returns to the company now that there has been a change in leadership. The former IMPACT Knockouts champion poked fun at Vince McMahon as he was on the way out of WWE.

Would you like to see Mickie James have one more run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

