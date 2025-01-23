Mistake involving current AEW star, Huge gimmick sacrificed for Roman Reigns? 4 Times Finn Balor selflessly put over other WWE Superstars

If there were ever a list of top WWE Superstars who deserve a better booking, Finn Balor's name would certainly be in the top three. The Prince has been valiant in his performances but rarely rewarded with the deserved accolades.

Still, The Judgment Day member has played a pivotal role in establishing several world championship reigns, taking significant losses. Some killed his momentum, while a few shot fatal blows at his alter-ego, The Demon persona.

Yet Balor remains consistent with his top-quality performances despite making enormous sacrifices for the biggest names in the company.

Here, we look at four times Finn Balor put over other WWE Superstars. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Roman Reigns' shocking win over "Demon" Finn Balor

It is no secret that WWE fans loved Finn Balor's "Demon" gimmick. Unfortunately, the highly valued alter ego suffered multiple losses that chipped away at the gimmick's credibility. One such incident occurred in 2021 when Roman Reigns was the reigning Universal Champion.

A prolonged feud later, "Demon" Balor challenged the undisputed Tribal Chief for the latter's Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules Match that headlined the namesake premium live event. The two superstars locked horns in an epic encounter, which had a confusing end.

Balor appeared to have nearly won the match but lost his footing, literally, after the rope snapped under his weight, ultimately leading to Reigns retaining his gold. Although the result would eventually make sense for the OTC's historical title reign, at least in the long run, it came at the cost of dealing a brutal blow to a fascinating gimmick.

#3. Damian Priest and Finn Balor's history on WWE RAW

The storied history between Damian Priest and Finn Balor has seen them go from being enemies to friends to brothers and again foes over the last couple of years on WWE RAW. The entire Judgment Day saga heavily featured matches between Balor and Priest, driven by jealousy and betrayal. However, the Archer of Infamy walked away victorious after every encounter with Finn Balor.

The Prince took losses on big shows, fell short in title matches, lost brawls and promo wars while standing across from Priest, and catapulted The Archer of Infamy as a top babyface per the storyline. Their off-screen bond undoubtedly translated to good storytelling, especially with Balor making way for Priest as the top star.

#2. Seth Rollins retained the world title against Finn Balor

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have had their fates intertwined since the fateful night in 2016 when The Prince beat The Architect to become the inaugural Universal Champion, only to relinquish the title on the following RAW due to his shoulder injury. Finn never got his hands back on a world championship.

Thus, it made sense when he challenged Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW. The two were involved in an engaging back and forth, ultimately ending with Balor taking the loss at MITB 2023. The result left their storyline to explore another chapter in the future while adding a touch of nuance to Rollins' well-deserved championship reign.

#1. The erstwhile Edge defeated "Demon" Finn Balor a few months before leaving for AEW

While each of the abovementioned feuds saw Finn Balor put over his opponents, nothing immensely hurt his position on the roster more than the unnecessary loss against the erstwhile Edge at WrestleMania 39. The Rated-R Superstar-led Judgment Day first targeted Balor on RAW, only for The Prince to stage a coup with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to turn the faction against the WWE Hall of Famer.

This led to an intense rivalry, which saw Balor and the erstwhile Edge lock horns in a massive Hell in a Cell Match at The Show of Shows in California. The match marked the return of Balor's "demon" persona, with many hoping it would be a redemption for the popular alter-ego. Instead, the veteran picked up a shocking win.

The erstwhile Edge left WWE a few months later and joined All Elite Wrestling, while Balor worked as a part of The Judgment Day. Many in the WWE Universe still wonder if it was right to sacrifice the Demon persona for an established Hall of Famer, who ultimately bid farewell to the company.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what RAW GM Adam Pearce has in store for Balor in the coming weeks.

