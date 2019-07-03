5 Mistakes WWE made this week on SmackDown Live (July 2nd, 2019)

SmackDown Live was full of interesting mistakes this week

SmackDown Live will always be seen as WWE's B-Show, whether this is because the show only runs for two hours and lacks some of the company's biggest stars still remains to be seen, but WWE has never really tried to push their Blue Brand into the spotlight.

Eric Bischoff is yet to take the reins on SmackDown Live, but it's hoped that when he does the company will be able to push the brand back into the spotlight that it possessed when Shane McMahon first took over as Commissioner and SmackDown became "The Land of Opportunity."

SmackDown was much better this week than it has been in a long time but there were still a number of mistakes that the company made once again when it comes to storyline continuation.

#5. Why did Dolph Ziggler save Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler were never going to co-exist as part of a one-on-one match

The Kevin Owens show kicked off SmackDown Live and it was made clear throughout that Kevin Owens didn't give a damn about the fact that Shane McMahon's match at Extreme Rules was now No Holds Barred. This led to issues between Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens after the two men stepped up to one another when Owens questioned how it felt for Shane McMahon to lose to The Undertaker at WrestleMania a few years ago.

Despite their recent issues surrounding the WWE Championship, Dolph Ziggler then came out and saved Owens and the duo was made into a tag team even though both wanted to be part of the WWE Championship picture. It was an odd thing for them to accept since they aren't friends and there was no reason for Ziggler to be out at that point.

