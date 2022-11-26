Survivor Series WarGames is a huge premium live event for many reasons. One is that it will be the last big event of 2022. The second is that the show will feature a gimmick match previously used in NXT - WarGames.

NXT stars have set a high bar for the main-roster performers of WWE. Luckily, between both contests, seven stars have already competed in a WarGames match while members of the NXT roster.

Butch, Kevin Owens, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley are among the performers with WarGames experience. The Bloodline, however, doesn't have a member that has competed in multiple cage matches.

Since Survivor Series WarGames is the last big show of 2022, some things should not take place in the PLE. Here are four mistakes that WWE should avoid at Survivor Series WarGames.

#4 There needs to be some sort of Bray Wyatt presence

With a limited number of matches, Wyatt should have an in-ring segment.

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE has been one of the most intriguing angles of 2022. His presence is unlike any other, and he elicits a strong response from the WWE Universe.

The former Universal Champion showed up in-ring at Crown Jewel and has been linked with LA Knight over the last two weeks. If he isn't competing at Survivor Series WarGames, then Wyatt needs to show up in some capacity.

He can make an impact without wrestling because fans are already invested in this new character. LA Knight may also be involved; if not, perhaps Uncle Howdy rears his masked visage in Boston.

#3 WWE should wait for Charlotte Flair's inevitable return

How long will Flair continue to be away from WWE?

The Queen's return has already been teased a few times since SummerSlam. However, it shouldn't be at Survivor Series WarGames. All of the women involved in the cage match have built up their rivalry over the last several months. Flair has no tie-in to the fight other than she'll want a shot at Bianca Belair.

Her presence around either female match would immediately take away from the competitors wrestling at Survivor Series WarGames. While Ronda Rousey will probably dispatch Shotzi, WWE shouldn't have Flair pop up at Survivor Series WarGames to rekindle their feud.

She's always in title programs, leading to little character development. The roster has been restocked, so some new women need to be built and not sacrificed for Flair. She can come back at any time, but it's probably best saved for the Royal Rumble at this point.

#2 Bayley shouldn't lose another match to Bianca Belair

Bayley and Bianca Belair have been battling each other since SummerSlam. The EST of WWE has defeated Bayley twice in Championship matches. Even with those defeats, Damage CTRL has continued to pester the RAW Women's Champion.

It was easy to see that the two sides would face off in a WarGames match. They have been the only two consistent groups since August. With Bayley already falling to Belair, her team needs to be victorious at Survivor Series WarGames.

Becky Lynch's return could make that even more difficult, but neither woman needs to be pinned to lose. It would be an excuse to have whoever makes the pin receive a title shot. Despite holding the Women's Tag title, Damage CTRL will lose more credibility if they lose to Belair's squad.

#1 The Bloodline shouldn't win at Survivor Series WarGames

The Usos and Roman Reigns have rarely lost over the past two years. Jimmy and Jey may lose singles matches, but when the titles are on the line, they always win.

With the five-person stipulation of Wargames, the Bloodline can lose without Roman being pinned. It's obvious that officials don't want The Tribal Chief to suffer a pinfall until he loses the undisputed Universal Championship.

If the dominant quintet does lose this weekend, it will likely be Sami Zayn taking the pinfall. It would set up his inevitable face turn and cause more tension in the group. If Bloodline wins again, it further devalues the rest of the roster.

