Money in the Bank 2019: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Kevin Owens win the WWE Championship

Kevin Owens will face Kofi Kingston for WWE Title at Money in the Bank. But will he win it?

After two successful title defenses on Raw and SmackDown, Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. On this week’s SmackDown, Owens attacked Kofi’s tag team partner, Xavier Woods and now, the rivalry between the two is going to get interesting.

Money in the Bank will be Kofi’s first pay-per-view where he will defend his WWE Championship, and WWE has already indicated that Kofi could be losing his title soon. The New Day Superstar defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 for the WWE Championship, and since then, he has become the cornerstone of SmackDown Live. But will he lose the WWE Title against Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank?

Here are five reasons why Vince McMahon won’t let this happen.

#5 Kofi Kingston is still our favorite Superstar

KofiMania is still alive

As per reports, Kevin Owens was initially planned to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. However, the WWE Universe didn’t let that happen and pushed WWE to change their ongoing plans. That's why Kofi faced Bryan for the WWE Championship and won it.

Even though the crowd isn’t hot about Kofi Kingston as of late, it doesn’t mean he’s not our favorite Superstar on SmackDown Live. Kofi still gets cheers from fans whenever he makes his entrance, and it could be the reason why he may not lose his championship too early.

It’s been only a month since his victory, and after giving 11 years of services, he deserves to have a lengthy reign at least. Since he has already defeated the likes of Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship, it wouldn’t be shocking if Kofi beats Owens as well.

