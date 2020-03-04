MJF praises WWE Superstar and takes a shot at Hall of Famer

MJF (Photo credit: AEW)

All Elite Wrestling star MJF is widely regarded by many as one of the biggest heels in the business at the moment.

His star has only risen following his victory over Cody at AEW Revolution. MJF is known for portraying his character at all times and never breaking kayfabe. Belittling fans and fellow wrestlers is one of the biggest traits of MJF's character.

Recently, Scott Dawson of The Revival posted a tweet that featured a short video. The clip compared WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson's DDT with Dawson's, with Dawson indicating that his DDT is as good as Anderson's.

MJF chimed in and ended up praising Dawson in the process. He disagreed with Dawson and said that his DDT is better than Anderson's.

Dawson responded to MJF and said that he's not sure whether to get mad at MJF for disrespecting Anderson, or appreciate him for the praise. Check out the tweets below:

Nah.



It’s better. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 3, 2020

Don’t know if I’m mad at you for burying Arn or like you a lot for putting me over... https://t.co/4s3XgjtTX7 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) March 4, 2020

MJF has been at odds with Cody ever since he betrayed him last year. The feud was built up for months before it culminated at AEW Revolution with MJF's victory.

Anderson is playing the role of Cody's manager at present, and this is the reason why MJF belittled him in the tweet above.