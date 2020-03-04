Reby Hardy takes a shot at Goldberg

Reby Hardy and Goldberg

Matt Hardy's wife Reby Hardy is someone who never minces her words while putting across her point on social media. She recently posted an amusing tweet following her husband's WWE exit, remembering the "wrinkled blue curtain".

For those who are unaware, the curtain was used for Matt's promo videos back in 2017, when he was engaged in a feud with Bray Wyatt. Reby wasn't a fan of the blue curtain and was publicly critical of the same.

A fan responded to Reby with a cheeky GIF and stated that an iron was clearly not in the budget. Reby replied to the fan by saying that the budget went towards Goldberg's salary. Check out the tweets below:

RIP wrinkled blue curtain — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 2, 2020

It went to Goldberg’s salary https://t.co/F5oa97qCce — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 2, 2020

Although Matt has mostly stayed out of trouble when it comes to social media, Reby has continuously made waves due to her heated exchanges with fans and wrestling personalities on Twitter. She has never shied away from criticizing WWE whenever she saw fit as well. She recently took a major shot at the Matt Hardy-Randy Orton storyline, which saw the latter brutalizing Matt on Monday Night RAW, and dubbed the angle as trash.