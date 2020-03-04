Former WWE Superstar sends message to haters following AEW signing

AEW

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Lance Archer was recently signed to a contract by All Elite Wrestling.

Soon after, it was confirmed that Archer is going to make his AEW debut on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Archer recently posted a tweet directed towards his haters, and assured that he will neither block nor respond to any of them.

He finished off the tweet by telling them to watch him on AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays. Check out the tweet below:

To all the trolls n haters. I will not block you. I will not respond to you. I will not acknowledge your existence. I will ignore you and let you and your maybe 20 followers disappear into insignificance. Buh buh now. Watch me on Wednesdays on TNT and keep hating. ❤️ 🙏🏻 — Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 4, 2020

After a five-year stint in Impact Wrestling, Archer was signed by WWE in 2009. He made his TV debut on the November 3 episode of ECW, and squashed Logan Jones in the process.

Archer competed in a 26-man pre-show battle royal at WrestleMania 26, but failed to win the match. Soon after, he was moved to SmackDown, where he teamed up with Curt Hawkins.

He didn't do much of note for the remainder of his WWE run and was released from the company on November 19, 2010.

Following his release from WWE, Archer made his way to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and was a mainstay in the promotion for the next four years. He left NJPW in 2015 and wrestled for several indie promotions. Archer came back to the company two years later, where he wrestled for a while before leaving for AEW.