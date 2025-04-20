Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to become the new United States Champion on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf won the title without help from Solo Sikoa or his other allies.

Ad

While Fatu was more than popular on his own to carry the belt, it leaves The Megastar on the outside looking in. His second title run as US Champ ends after one successful title defense.

With a lot set to change after WrestleMania 41, LA Knight saw his fortunes change. He could do one of the next five things after losing the United States Championship.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#5. Feuds with Drew McIntyre

Ad

Trending

Before he won the United States Title back, Knight was passively feuding with Drew McIntyre. Both men attempted to get into the Elimination Chamber match, with only The Scottish Warrior qualifying.

Their war of words referenced how McIntyre kept complaining on screen and in social media posts. Their paths diverged at WrestleMania, with Knight regaining the US Championship and McIntyre feuding with Damian Priest.

Regardless of the outcome of the street fight, The Megastar and The Scottish Warrior could return to a feud that was already started in 2025.

Ad

#4. LA Knight turns heel

Knight started as a heel on the main roster. His overwhelming popularity, however, forced bookers to turn him face. The brash and loud promo style connected with the fans, reminding some of a mix between the Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

The Megastar was a two-time United States Champion as a face, so he was due for a character shift. His frustrations could boil over, causing him to act out or over the edge.

Ad

A lot depends on who will feud with each new titleholder after the show. A heel turn could freshen up his act if Knight isn't factored into championship plans on either brand.

#3. Heads to RAW

WWE used the transfer portal in January to make a few roster moves to shake things up. The WWE Draft has been an annual event, traditionally taking place a few weeks after WrestleMania.

Ad

That would put this year's offering in May at some point. LA Knight has been a SmackDown competitor for the last two years.

To freshen up his prospects while staying a face, The Megastar could head to RAW. He could face Gunther and other top heels in his new home.

#2. Try to get the US Title back

Ad

The most logical thing Knight could do after losing the United States title is try to regain it. Shinsuke Nakamura took it from him late last year, and it set LA Knight on a quest to reclaim it.

Once he took the belt from Logan Paul, LA Knight did a great job restoring prestige to the historic title. He knew Fatu was a different monster than the ones he'd faced before.

Ad

The Megastar may still be tempted to regain that title since he did so much to establish it as relevant in WWE in 2025. They could have another title contest at Backlash or on SmackDown.

#1. LA Knight moves to the World Title picture

Ad

One tactic used throughout wrestling history is closing a window only to open a door elsewhere. If big plans are in a star's future, they may lose a title so that he or she can pursue a different Championship.

This happened with Gunther last year after he lost the Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40. He then won King of the Ring and eventually the World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam.

Knight could challenge either Cody Rhodes or John Cena. He teamed with Cena against the Bloodline, so it would be a good juxtaposition of both stars if a heel Cena wins the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More