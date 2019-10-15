Monday Night RAW: 3 Botches and mistakes you probably missed this week (October 14th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie

There were some interesting botches this week on RAW

The 2019 WWE Draft concluded last night with several huge names being moved over to Monday Night RAW including Seth Rollins, Rusev and Charlotte Flair. It was also a night that needed to continue to build towards the upcoming Crown Jewel event as well as next month's Survivor Series.

WWE announced two huge matches yesterday including the biggest ever Tag Team Turmoil match which includes nine Tag Teams who will battle it out to be called The World Best Tag Team as well as Cesaro vs Saudi Arabia's own Mansoor.

Last night on RAW, WWE also announced that The Fiend would be given another chance at Universal Championship when he takes on Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

It was an interesting night of wrestling entertainment once again, but there were a few botches and mistakes throughout the show and here are just a few that many members of the WWE Universe may not have spotted.

#3 Becky Lynch is almost injured by Charlotte

Charlotte and Becky Lynch faced off once again this week on RAW

Becky Lynch should have faced SmackDown Live's Sasha Banks last night on RAW to determine who the number one draft pick would be handed to, but because of the injuries that Banks sustained at Hell in a Cell, The Boss wasn't able to fight Becky Lynch.

The opening match of the night instead saw Charlotte Flair battle Becky Lynch in what was an interesting bout, since Lynch was only able to pick up the win when Flair cost herself the match. It was the opening of the match that was the most intriguing though since Flair took down Lynch and looked to throw her into the bottom turnbuckle but completely missed.

Lynch was instead thrown into the bottom rope neck first in a move that could have injured her neck, but luckily Becky was able to recover and win the match and the first draft pick for Monday Night RAW.

