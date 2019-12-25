Monday Night Raw falls under 2 million viewers, all-time low in third hour

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins and AOP dominate the show

Monday's taped edition of WWE Raw failed to bounce back from their viewership decline in December, drawing an average of 1.83 million viewers. The audience was down nearly 10 percent from last week's episode, which barely managed to bring in an average of 2 million viewers despite occurring the day after a WWE pay-per-view.

Hour one: 1.955 million

1.955 million Hour two: 1.864 million

1.864 million Hour three: 1.686 million

Raw only lost 269,000 viewers throughout its broadcast, but the show was the lowest viewed episode of 2019 and hit an all-time low in the third hour with 1.686 million.

WWE's viewership for Raw improved compared to last year's Christmas Eve episode, which was the lowest viewed episode of all-time at 1.77 million. However, this week's episode is only marginally higher than some of the SmackDown's episodes prior to their move to FOX, which were between 1.7 to 2 million.

USA Network ranked third for Monday Night Cable with Raw, losing to ESPN and their coverage of the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

WWE's viewership for the final Raw of the year historically hits a low average, which could also mean that next week's episode drops even further below the 2 million mark.