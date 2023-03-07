Monday Night RAW: Why was John Cena almost fired from WWE?

John Cena made his triumphant return to Monday Night RAW this week. He received a monstrous pop, with everyone happy to see him back. The excitement was palpable, and by the time he was done with Austin Theory, fans were reminded of just how much they had missed him on the product.

Cena's rundown of Theory saw him draw comparisons to himself. He said that he was a generic kid in fancy sneakers trying to act cool by wearing sunglasses inside. He stated that the youngster was in his Ruthless Aggression era, the same thing that nearly got him fired.

The Champ mentioning the words that introduced him to the WWE Universe all those years ago was excellent storytelling. The United States Champion had earlier called him his childhood hero and said that he modeled himself on him. However, that gave Cena the opportunity to call him a cookie-cutter superstar just like he was back in the day.

The 16-time World Champion would go on to achieve phenomenal success as the savage Doctor of Thuganomics and then as The Franchise Player. Unfortunately for Theory, he has now walked himself into a trap, having challenged a motivated John Cena of all people to a match at WrestleMania 39.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory interrupted John Cena's return to RAW. He seemed gracious at first, hailing him as his childhood hero and inspiration before inviting him to tangle in a singles bout at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Champion.

Cena refused to fight Theory and called him out for being a superstar nobody cared about. He stated that he had no heart or soul and told him to leave the ring. That set something off in Mr. A-Town Down, who mocked The Cenation Leader for his bald spot (that was a good one) and said he didn't live by hustle, loyalty, and respect despite preaching them.

The five-time United States Champion roasted his young counterpart again before asking the crowd whether they wanted to see them fight at WrestleMania 39. The people in attendance responded with a resounding yes, prompting the legend to accept Theory's challenge.

In just five minutes, the two superstars sold us on the match. We are beyond excited to see this clash of generations and hope they have one of the bangers of the WrestleMania 39 party.

