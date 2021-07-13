Money in the Bank 2021 - 5 Possible surprises- Legendary WWE Superstar returns with a new look, Surprising name costs Edge his win 

Money in the Bank 2021 is an upcoming pay-per-view of two vastly different halves. On the one hand, it's impossible to predict who will win the Money in the Bank matches, on the other, the other bouts are quite predictable.

What Money in the Bank 2021 needs is a whole bunch of surprises, and they could very well happen on the road to SummerSlam. Do remember that this is the first pay-per-view since the end of the ThunderDome era, so all eyes will be on the product.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know if you'd like to see one or more of the surprises mentioned in this list. Also, if you have any surprises of your own, let us know.

Finally, how excited are you for Money in the Bank 2021? Please let us know in the comments.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns at Money in the Bank 2021 with a brand new look

Recent images of Brock Lesnar, I never thought I’d see Brock with long hair 2021 has peaked. 😂 pic.twitter.com/a0fdLp3fp7 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 12, 2021

There's a lot of buzz going about for a potential Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match for the prized WWE Championship. Obviously, if this match is to happen at SummerSlam, then it is necessary to lay the groundwork for the same at Money in the Bank 2021 this weekend.

Recent images of Brock Lesnar.



YOUR EYES DO NOT DECEIVE YOU! BROCK HAS A PONYTAIL! pic.twitter.com/5pceChjAuy — Alex McCarthy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 12, 2021

Let's assume that Bobby Lashley, now spurred on by a new attitude, manages to crush Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank 2021. As he rests above the carcass of the former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar's music could hit, and yes, fans in attendance could witness the ultimate showdown.

One between two MMA stars who now call the pro wrestling world their home. At Money in the Bank 2021, we could see a trailer, a preview, a glimpse of the WWE SummerSlam 2021 main event match.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John