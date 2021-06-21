Planned opponent for Edge at WWE SummerSlam 2021 revealed - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly all set to have a massive first-time-ever match at SummerSlam this year.

Earlier reports suggested that WWE is planning to use Edge as a babyface for SummerSlam 2021. Now, WrestleVotes reports that the current plans call for the Rated-R Superstar to face former Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the pay-per-view.

"Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup," WrestleVotes writes. "Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match."

Seth Rollins and Edge have some unfinished business

Edge and Rollins have some history together, so this potential match wouldn't be the first time they interracted on WWE programming.

Back in 2014, Team Authority lost to Team Cena at Survivor Series, and Triple H's group was forced to give up control. The catch was that only John Cena could reinstate The Authority.

On an episode of WWE RAW in December 2014, Edge and Christian hosted the Cutting Edge Peep Show with Seth Rollins and Big Show as the guests. On the show, Rollins threatened to break Edge's neck if John Cena didn't reinstate The Authority. Cena reluctantly agreed to Rollins' demand in order to save Edge.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated last year, Seth Rollins mentioned that he thinks he and Edge have some unfinished business. He also teased a feud with the Rated-R Superstar in the future.

"If I were to guess, putting myself in Edge’s shoes, I would think he has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins," said Rollins. "I can only assume, at some point in time, he’s going to come calling–and I would be happy to answer that call....It’s something I never thought was possible, but I think it would be a cool callback to the story you mentioned from all those years ago."

Edge last appeared for WWE in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship in a triple threat match that also included Daniel Bryan. WWE has been advertising his appearance on the July 16th episode of SmackDown, which will be the company's first show on its return to touring.

