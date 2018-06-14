Money in The Bank 2018 - Predicting the outcome of each match

Predicting the outcome of one of the most exciting pro wrestling card of the year - WWE Money in the Bank

Kartik Seth ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 16:12 IST 11.84K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A match card that has the potential to be the best in the world.

Last Night's Smackdown Live was the last WWE show before the 9th Annual Money in the Bank event, and the next time WWE will go live it will be from All State Arena in Chicago for one of the most hyped shows of the year.

All the matches are set and, while the build-up was not as emphatic as it should have been, the fans are very much excited for most of the matches on the card.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Titles will be on the line and personal feuds will finally come to an end in grudge matches, but the main attractions will be the two MITB ladder matches and the Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title. Money in the Bank usually begins the road to Summerslam, and the result of this pay per view determine the feuds leading up to SummerSlam. Here are the possible outcomes of each match from Money in the Bank 2018.