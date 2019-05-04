Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Superstars who could unexpectedly win the ladder match

Who could shock you at Money in the Bank?

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is just a few weeks away and even WWE's biggest critics would be lying if they said that they were not at least an ounce excited for the event, as there is just some oddly nostalgic about these types of matches.

Maybe it's the fact that most of us grew up watching this bizarre bout, while others witnessed the inception of this unique concept come to life in 2005, it really does not matter how you got hooked on this match type, the fact of the matter remains, Money in the Bank is a special time for all wrestling fans, as we will finally learn a little bit more about WWE's plans.

From finding out the stars that will be thrust in the limelight over the next year to feeling a sense of disappointment when our favourites don't get the chance they deserve, this is a pay-per-view that brings out a lot of different emotions from people. And another emotion is surely going to be experienced in this event is shock.

As this year's men's and women's Money in the Bank matches are filled with superstars that could unexpectedly become the holder of the contract, but who?

#5 Ali

Could Ali shock the world?

Ali is one of WWE's better-handled wrestlers from the latter part of 2018, as the Cruiserweight Classic competitor was nothing more than a human highlight reel on 205 Live, and not many expected him to break out of that sinking ship, but Ali managed to keep his head above the water, and swim to the shores of Smackdown Live.

Ali has been a delight on the blue brand, as his wrestling style, the handling of his character, and his win/loss record on the brand has been fairly well managed by the blue brand's creative team. So, Ali actually having a shot at winning the Money in the Bank briefcase doesn't seem all that far fetched now right?

Well, if you look at the fray of competitors in this match its truly hard to say if Ali's inclusion is based on his ability to perform a 450 Splash from a 30-foot ladder, or its due to him being one of WWE's fastest rising babyfaces that people actually like? Therefore, if Ali does do the unthinkable and win the match, it will be interesting to see where WWE takes the former cruiserweight from there.

