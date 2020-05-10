Money in the Bank 2020: 2 WWE titles that can change hands and 2 that won’t

Bray Wyatt got cheeky with Braun Strowman

Despite the difficult situations arising from the outbreak of Coronavirus, WWE are striving hard to deliver a good product to keep their fans entertained. The promotion is now gearing up for their upcoming pay-per-view – Money in the Bank 2020. This edition of the infamous WWE event will feature a unique stipulation.

Six WWE Superstars from the men’s and women’s division each will battle it out inside the WWE Headquarters. Their goal will be to reach the top of the building where the entire set up for the Money in the Bank match, including the ring, ladder, and the briefcases will be present at the rooftop.

It is highly unlikely that the winners will cash-in their Money in the Bank contract on the same day owing to the logistics.

As for the rest of the Money in the Bank match card, only four WWE titles will be on the line at the PPV. The titles that won’t be defended include RAW Women’s Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

In this article, we will take a look at two WWE titles that can change hands at Money in the Bank 2020 and two that probably won’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#4 Title that can change hands at Money in the Bank: SmackDown Tag Team Championships

This match will be exciting to watch

The entire sage surrounding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships has been riddled with incredible moments. From unique stipulations during the title bouts to an unexpected debut, the ongoing storyline has seen a lot of events transpire over the last couple of months. At Money in the Bank PPV, The New Day will look to defend their titles against Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons, and the team of Miz and John Morrison.

Kofi Kingston and Big E won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship after WrestleMania 36. But that match only featured one member from the two other tag teams involved in the match. Hence, they believe that they never had a fair chance to defend their gold and will look to make the best use of their opportunity at hand by taking back their championships at Money in the Bank.

However, it is interesting to note that this time, the Lucha House Party are also posing a serious threat to New Day’s championship reign. And WWE could also pick them as their new winners in order to let the team explore its potential on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

The debuting team of Forgotten Sons have been booked as the most brutal duo in this entire feud. A win for them might be a little optimistic, but WWE can still have them win the championships to let them make a statement. This will undoubtedly account for a great match to kickstart the main show of Money in the Bank this Sunday.

The SmackDown Tag Team title picture is really interesting and delivers almost every week. However, keeping the titles wrapped around Kingston and Big E for took long might cause the division to grow stale. Until WWE finds a compelling feud from this mix, the titles are expected to change hands quite often, and the same could happen at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.