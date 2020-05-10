Money in the Bank: 3 things that shouldn’t happen at the WWE PPV and 3 things that should

Money in the Bank 2020 will be an interesting affair

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 is bound to be a unique affair on several fronts. For the first time in history, the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match will be held at the WWE Headquarters as the 12 participants will start from the ground floor and battle it out to reach the top of the roof where the briefcases will be hanging.

Apart from that, four titles, namely the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, The SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be on the line at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. WWE also announced that Jeff Hardy will return to in-ring action and will square off against Cesaro in the kick-off show.

From the battle for the coveted briefcase to the potential title changes, a lot can happen at the PPV on Sunday. In this article, we will take a look at three things that shouldn't happen at Money in the Bank, and three things that should. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Shouldn’t happen: An unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in

The risk will be worth the reward this Sunday at #MITB. 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/QL2YhKGa5m — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2020

The WWE history has its fair share of failed Money in the Bank cash-ins where the Superstars who had the crucial contract could not capitalise on the rare title opportunity that they had. While it does make for a shocking spectacle, it is something that WWE must avoid at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, at least on the day of the show.

We already know that this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match will be a unique edition of this annual affair as the Superstars will have to battle it out at the WWE Headquarters while the briefcase is suspended over the roof.

Additionally, WWE have already confirmed that both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank matches will be shown simultaneously. As the Superstars fight against all the odds to climb the ‘Corporate Ladder’, it is bound to account for an engaging main-event.

We already know that both the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches are already taped, and the creatives are working towards delivering the best possible version of this promising bout. Given the success of the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, one can be sure that we will see yet another brilliantly executed version of the highly-anticipated show.

In an ideal world, I would hope that there is no cash-in at all, and I have a reason. This match will be held at the WWE Headquarters, which means the winners won’t be at the Performance Centre. And it wouldn’t seem realistic to have him, or her come back to the Performance Centre and cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Instead, it should be the main event of the show, and the PPV should end with a shot of this year’s Money in the Bank winners sitting atop the ladder inside the ring that’s placed at the roof.