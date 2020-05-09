Money in the Bank 2020: 5 WWE Superstars who desperately need a win at the PPV

Who will win on Sunday night?

Ahead of the Money in the Bank 2020 pay-per-view, WWE delivered a fairly decent episode of SmackDown. The event will feature a unique edition of the MITB battle as this year the participants will be battling it out to climb the 'corporate ladder' at the WWE Headquarters with the briefcase hanging at the top of the roof where a ring and the ladders will be placed.

Apart from the Money in the Bank matches, there are a few crucial championship bouts lined up for the upcoming PPV. Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins whereas Braun Strowman will look to defend his Universal Championship against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. In the women's division, Bayley will square off against Tamina with her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

The New Day are set to square off against Miz & Morrison, The Forgotten Sons, and Lucha House Party in a fatal 4-way match. On the other hand, the RAW Women's Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championships, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championships won't be on the line at Money in the Bank 2020.

In this article, we will take a look at the five WWE Superstar who desperately need a win at Money in the Bank PPV. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Aleister Black

Aleister Black deserves a title reign on the main roster

We kick off this list with the most deserving contender in this year' Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE Superstar Aleister Black is arguably one of the most promising talents in the entire roster today. He was brilliant during his NXT Championship reign and has been equally good on the main roster despite making sporadic appearances.

For a long time, the Creative didn't quite get the right type of feuds that can be booked using Aleister Black. But that seems to have changed drastically now and the Dutch Destroyer has had a good run of matches leading up to Money in the Bank.

Black's rivalry with Murphy and AJ Styles on RAW turned out great. Although we didn't really see both these feuds meeting a deserved conclusion, it was enough to prove that the Dutch Destroyer is ready to enter to carry a title on the Red brand.

Black has had a great run so far, and his win to loss ratio is incredible. Even his loss was against the 'Phenomenal One' which hardly did any harm to his credibility on the roster. WWE must capitalize on Black's momentum by booking him to win the Money in the Bank contract this year.

While some may argue that Black should have a couple of other title reigns before he sets his eyes on the WWE Championship, an exception can be made on his case. He is brilliant inside the ring, and his character oozes charisma. Couple these qualities with his engaging mic skills and you have a worthy champion.

Black can even wait for a few months before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to keep the world title picture interesting. Moreover, this may just grant the Creative an excellent opportunity to turn Black into a heel. He has not found himself in a lot of good feuds as a babyface, but a shift in his character will keep the fans interested in him.

The Dutch Destroyer is massively over with the crowd, but he could get lost into oblivion if he has a long, uneventful run. However, winning the Money in the Bank contract could prevent that from happening, and it might be the career-defining moment that he has been waiting for.