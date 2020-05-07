Who is going to etch their name in history?

WWE is all set to present its first PPV since WrestleMania. This year's Money In The Bank seems promising with it emanating from the WWE Headquarters. Not only the location but also the format of the Money In The Bank Ladder Match has intrigued WWE fans over the world. The Superstars competing for the briefcase will have to make their way through to the roof of the HQ starting from the ground floor.

This year along with the main attractions which are the MITB Ladder Matches, we will witness a long-awaited face-off between The Fiend and The Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman. Additionally, Drew McIntyre will be putting his WWE Title on the line against The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. Will these freshly crowned champions come out of Money In The Bank standing tall?

Bayley will be putting her SmackDown Women's Title on the line against Tamina, who has been built as a force to be reckoned with. Will Sasha Banks come to the aid of her best friend or will she have a change of heart? All our questions will be answered on May 10th.

So far, this is what WWE has planned. But WWE has a habit of shocking its fans on PPVs and in times like these, a few changes and surprises would bring in more viewers for the event. Here are five changes WWE could make before the PPV.

#5 NXT Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Will we see a Mr/Miss MITB from NXT?

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, WWE has had to run its weekly shows with no audience in attendance. Not only has this impacted the way we once enjoyed Pro-Wrestling but it also has affected the NXT Superstars heavily. Earlier, the night before a PPV meant the WWE Universe was treated to a brilliant NXT show.

The NXT shows were action-packed and fans sometimes found these more enjoyable than the PPV planned for the next night. With the NXT Superstars robbed of their chance to awe the fans the night before WrestleMania, WWE could have pre-taped an NXT MITB Ladder Match in the Performance Centre to telecast during the PPV or maybe as a dark match.

With only six matches planned for the show and over three hours to fill, this wouldn't be a bad call by WWE Creative. A match such as this would give the fans a chance to watch their favorite NXT Superstars on the big stage. This will also build some excitement around the NXT shows, bringing in more eyes on WWE's show that competes with AEW.