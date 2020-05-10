Money in the Bank 2020: 5 Superstars who could be thrown off the roof at WWE HQ

Could either of these Superstars be dealt a fateful hand at Money in the Bank?

Now, before you come at me with pitchforks for suggesting that the worst could happen to any number of Superstars, let me remind you that the kayfabe world of WWE works in a different way. AJ Styles, who was literally buried alive a month ago at WrestleMania, returned on RAW last week and will now be participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Speaking of WrestleMania, if there's one thing we've learned from the Showcase of Immortals, it's the fact that cinematic matches will be a huge part of the WWE experience in the current scenario.

So then, given the fact that so many personalities have brought up the possibility of someone getting thrown off the roof during the Money in the Bank ladder matches, it's justified to assume that WWE Creative is up to something.

They may have planned a dramatic sequence or swerve that would get the fans buzzing, just like the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House match did. And that shocking moment could very well involve a WWE Superstar falling off the roof of the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Without further ado, let us look at five Superstars who could be dealt this hand at Money in the Bank.

#5 Nia Jax

If there's one thing that Nia Jax has made pretty clear since her return, it's the fact that she's not looking to make any friends in the WWE. She means business and that's pretty much going to be the norm at Money in the Bank as well.

The Irresistible Force is also one of the few Superstars though who simply does not need a briefcase to challenge for any title. Given just how dominant she's been over the past few weeks, she could walk up to any champion and overpower her irrespective of just how tired of fresh she is.

Other female Superstars join hands at Money in the Bank

However, the very fact that Jax is in the Money in the Bank ladder match, WWE may have to find a way to sell Nia Jax coming up short despite her explosiveness since her return following WrestleMania.

One such way would be to have all the female members of the Money in the Bank ladder match join forces in a desperate bid to eliminate her threat entirely. A series of high flying spots could follow, resulting is Nia Jax possibly tipping over the edge of the roof of the Titan Towers.