The main event?

Welcome to Money in the Bank 2020 Preview! It's our first PPV post-WrestleMania and we're set to witness one of the most unique PPVs in WWE history. Money in the Bank has traditionally been one of WWE's most important PPVs, with many believing that it should be added to the "Top 4" PPVs of the year.

There's no denying the importance of the show and tonight, we'll witness two stars ascend the corporate ladder and virtually guarantee themselves a future Championship victory. Things are going to get interesting as the Superstars try to reach the top of WWE HQ, but there's a lot more to look forward to as well.

Jeff Hardy vs Cesaro was added to the Kickoff show. That aside, let's get right into it:

#7. Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt - Universal Championship

The Fiend has yet to make an appearance

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win the Universal Championship. His first challenger post-WrestleMania turned out to be Bray Wyatt, who was quick to remind him of their history together. It's been well over three years since the end of the Wyatt Family with Strowman and the only time the two crossed paths was at Survivor Series while on different brands.

Even then, we haven't been able to see the story play out between the two - until now. What's interesting to note is that Braun Strowman will be facing Bray Wyatt and not 'The Fiend'.

That alone seems to give him a big chance, but if you've been following the subtleties of the rivalry, then you'll have noticed that Wyatt has been trying to recruit the Universal Champion again.

There's a high possibility of Strowman losing the title to Wyatt and surrendering himself again, turning heel. However, there's also the possibility of Strowman winning. Either way, we'll know if The Monster Among Men has truly broken from the spell of Wyatt.