WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Ranking all 6 competitor's chances of winning the Women's Ladder Match

An interesting field of competitors.

The six-woman field is now complete for Money in the Bank, as we are set to witness one of the most unique matches in WWE history. Both, the men's and the women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will be "mini-movies" as Vince McMahon put it in WWE's Q1 earnings call.

There are multiple women in this match who could realistically win the Money in the Bank briefcase, with the majority of them coming from the RAW side. There may be a bit of imbalance between both brand's representatives in this contest, as we will see.

Either way, it is equal in intrigue and excitement, thanks to the success of the cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36. These six Superstars are sure to step up at the moment, some more literally than others. But only one of them could be called Miss Money in the Bank.

Here are all six competitors and their chances of winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, ranked from least likely to most likely.

#6 Dana Brooke

She could impress further in this match.

In a rather surprising outcome, Dana Brooke qualified for Money in the Bank by defeating Naomi. She also had a Women's Tag Team Title match on SmackDown a week ago, alongside Carmella. Despite how busy she has been, Brooke is the least likely to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The former NXT talent has impressed on multiple occasions, particularly during last year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Brooke could go on a similar roll this time as well, but the competition is just too stacked for her to stand any real chance of victory.

If she continues to put on solid performances, Dana Brooke's time could come soon. There are just other directions the SmackDown women's division is going into, at the moment.