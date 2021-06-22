5 Reasons why Kofi Kingston is challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2021

After failing to overcome the hurdle of Drew McIntyre before Hell in a Cell, Kofi Kingston is finally in WWE title contention at Money in the Bank 2021. Hell in a Cell marked Drew McIntyre's final WWE Championship opportunity, at least while Bobby Lashley still holds the title.

While Drew McIntyre's pursuit will now be the Money in the Bank briefcase in his "last chance" qualifying match against AJ Styles and Randy Orton this week, Kofi Kingston has secured a WWE title shot.

Bobby Lashley had no hesitation when accepting his challenge. But on the night after Hell in a Cell, the WWE Champion entered the steel structure once again to decimate New Day member Xavier Woods.

RAW ended with Bobby Lashley brutalizing Xavier Woods inside the cell while Kofi Kingston watched on helplessly. He sent out a message to Bobby Lashley ahead of their Money in the Bank clash:

Here are a few reasons why Kofi Kingston is challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2021:

#5. A filler feud for Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank 2021

Bobby Lashley is enjoying his best days in WWE

It would be unjust to call Kofi Kingston a "filler" opponent to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, but there is some truth to it. Bobby Lashley walked into WrestleMania 37 with the WWE title for the first time, and he retained it after defeating Drew McIntyre.

His reign has now surpassed 100 days, and many are hopeful that Brock Lesnar will return to WWE as they plan to make SummerSlam 2021 the biggest event of the year. Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar is the match to make, and at this point, nothing else will satisfy fans.

It would be interesting for Bobby Lashley to have a successful title defense over Kofi Kingston, who Brock Lesnar dethroned to win his last World championship.

Kofi Kingston is as legitimate a challenger as any top star on the roster, but his role at Money in the Bank will likely be to get Bobby Lashley over.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun