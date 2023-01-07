Triple H has brought about a change in WWE since taking over as the head of the creative team. Superstars such as Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Dexter Lumis have returned to the company after a change in leadership.

RAW and SmackDown rosters have also been boosted by the comebacks of Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman. These superstars are looking to move ahead in the company and reach the top of their respective rosters by winning some big titles.

2023 could bring about some big wins for superstars looking to take home their first WWE World Championships. Roman Reigns could drop one or both titles this year, and that could give many superstars a chance to get ahead in the promotion.

Alternatively, the company could introduce a new world title for the red brand if Reigns does not drop his titles soon. That could also give many stars a chance to win their first big titles.

Take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could likely win their first world championship in 2023.

#5. Cody Rhodes is well on his way to a world championship feud

Cody Rhodes made a fantastic return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Seth Rollins at the show and defeated him twice more before going under the knife due to an injury.

Rhodes is expected to return in early 2023, and fans want to see him live the American dream. He has been eyeing the world champion in WWE since his comeback, and it looks like the creative team will give him exactly what he is looking for this year.

Fans could see The American Nightmare win the 2023 Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Alternatively, the company could split the title before The Show of Shows, and Rhodes could challenge another top champion for the title.

The 37-year-old star has had to wait a long time to win his first big one in the company. He has had a great run on the independent circuit and in AEW, which has given him the push he needs to become a world champion in WWE.

#4. Austin Theory could take the next step after a good United States Championship run

Austin Theory has gotten a great push in WWE.

Current United States Champion Austin Theory has quite a few things going in his favor in the company. His first run on the main roster ended abruptly, but Vince McMahon brought him back for a better run.

After working with Mr. McMahon for some time, Theory started getting top bookings, making him a must-see RAW superstar. He defeated Seth Rollins for the United States Championship last year and won it back from him once again to prove a point.

The company seems to be giving The Unproven One a massive push early in his career, which could see him win a world title in 2023. Theory has the looks, charisma, and ability to make a top superstar in the company.

Winning a world title early in his career will allow Austin Theory to remain one of the biggest names in the company. It will also give him a chance to grow further in his career and aim to replicate the career of his idol John Cena.

#3. Karrion Kross returned to target the top superstars in the company

Karrion Kross returned to WWE last year.

Karrion Kross had a great start to his NXT career that saw him win the top title quickly. He had a dominant run on the Black & Gold brand, where he defeated some top names, including Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor.

The 37-year-old star was released by the company in November 2021, but Triple H brought him back in August 2022. He already has a rivalry with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and the promotion could use him for something much more this year.

The Herald of Doomsday has a great character and knows how to work his opponents in the ring. He may not be ready for a world title run now, but six to eight months will be enough to give him some big rivalries and prepare him for the big leagues.

Kross looks like a true star, and the company could trust him with a world championship run in 2023. The superstar wasted some time while away from the company, and The Game could work on him to get him ready to win his first world title later in the year.

#2. Sami Zayn has been a star performer in WWE for over a year

The Honorary Uce could get a WWE Championship run in 2023.

The WWE Universe has been in awe of Sami Zayn’s work in the ring over the past year. Zayn started 2022 on a high and won the Intercontinental Championship on the February 18 episode of SmackDown. He then got himself into a match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

Things went north for The Master Strategist as he forced his way into The Bloodline and won Roman Reigns’ trust. Zayn has been one of the most entertaining parts of the faction, and he has helped its members get into some new rivalries.

The Honorary Uce’s time with The Tribal Chief and his men could end in 2023, which could put him in the hunt for a world championship. Zayn has done enough hard work to get a top title reign in WWE, and Triple H could give him a chance he deserves.

The Honorary Uce has already had a great title reign on NXT in the past but hasn’t enjoyed many long championship runs on the main roster. Many fans would love to see him win a world championship in 2023, and it would be great to see what he can do with a top title around his waist.

#1. GUNTHER has become a dominant force in WWE

GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 200 days now. He is looking to extend his reign in 2023, but it looks like Braun Strowman will end his reign soon. The Ring General has proven himself to be a great champion, both in NXT UK and SmackDown.

Now that WWE has already tested him with some good title reigns, it's time for him to win a big one in the company. GUNTHER is among the most feared superstars, and he can realistically defeat some big names like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns.

With that said, the creative team should not waste too much time with The Austrian Anomaly, especially if he drops his Intercontinental Championship soon. Instead, he should enter the world championship picture in the second half of the year and get a title shot at SummerSlam 2023.

GUNTHER is a star performer in WWE who can do well with a world title around his waist. He could win his first big one this year and remain at the top for years to come.

