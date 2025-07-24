Mr. SummerSlam to come back to WWE as heel to cost John Cena the Undisputed Championship? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Some massive matches are set to be featured at the premium live event, and some of the biggest names in the industry are advertised to be a part of the show. Among the massive matches confirmed, a Street Fight is set to take place between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The match is expected to have some brutal action, with Cena justifying why he has been calling himself the ‘Last Real Champion’, while Rhodes tries to avenge his loss at WrestleMania and take back his title. Both men now have some unforgettable history with each other, and their feud has managed to make headlines all around the world.

The last time John Cena and Cody Rhodes collided with each other, Travis Scott made an appearance and cost Rhodes his title at WrestleMania. This time, things could be different. Mr. SummerSlam himself, Brock Lesnar, could finally make his return to the Stamford-based company for the first time in two years to cost Cena the match at the premium live event.

The Beast Incarnate could return as a heel to sow the seeds for a potential John Cena babyface turn, costing the latter his title and helping Cody Rhodes pick up a victory. Lesnar and Rhodes share a lot of history themselves. During the Beast’s last appearance in the company, at SummerSlam 2023, Rhodes defeated Lesnar and ended up earning the legend’s respect, who further shook his hand in a beautiful moment.

Lesnar’s return could instigate Rhodes’ heel turn as well, with the two forming a faction going forward. This could also open the doors for a potential John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar showdown sometime in the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

John Cena heaped praise on Brock Lesnar during his absence from WWE

While Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time now, numerous massive names have addressed him on and off television. John Cena spoke about the Beast Incarnate last year in an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, heaping praise on the Beast Incarnate for his in-ring abilities.

"Brock is one of the most gifted, hardest-working, perseverant, stubborn sons of b*tches I've ever met. But I honestly think, physically, he could do whatever he puts his mind to right. It's also because he's 6-4, 300 plus. So it was a natural transition. … I think Brock is a physical anomaly, and I'm glad he found his home with WWE 'cause he's fantastic, but I think he could put do whatever he really wanted to." [From 3:32 - 4:34]

While it is unknown when or if the Beast will make his comeback, a potential showdown against John Cena would undoubtedly be a treat to watch. Fans will have to wait and see when WWE finally brings Mr. SummerSlam back to TV.

