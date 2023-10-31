Multi-time champion to go after Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel? Reflecting on major RAW clue

Roman Reigns will be looking to extend his historic title reign at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. It seems Reigns might meet his next opponent by the time he finishes up the match.

The potential opponent in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was featured in a video package on RAW ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. McIntyre explicitly stated in the clip that he was not done with The Bloodline, and he had the opportunity to make things right this Saturday.

“WWE returned to the UK once again. Everything aligned. I was gonna beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship with 60,000 people screaming my name, only for The Bloodline to cheat and take it all away from me. Unlike everyone else, I won’t forgive The Bloodline. I can’t erase the past but at Crown Jewel, I can make it right,” McIntyre said. [2:52 - 3:21]

It is possible that Drew McIntyre could target Roman Reigns during his match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel and avenge his loss at Clash at the Castle 2022. Even if The Tribal Chief somehow manages to retain the title, WWE can potentially book a confrontation between him and Drew McIntyre to tease a future showdown.

What is Roman Reigns’ win-loss record at WWE Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns has competed in three WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Events, and he has emerged victorious at every single showing. In 2019, the Head of the Table captained Team Hogan to victory against Team Flair in a 5-on-5 Tag Team Match.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 saw The Tribal Chief successfully defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022, taking his record to 3-0.

It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief will extend his undefeated streak to 4-0 at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

