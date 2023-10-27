Multi-time champion to return on WWE SmackDown after 1,060+ days with major plans for Roman Reigns? Analyzing major diversion

Roman Reigns has a massive match scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel. He will go one-on-one with LA Knight with the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Before the big-time bout in Saudi Arabia, The Tribal Chief and The Megastar will meet face-to-face on Friday Night SmackDown tonight. The segment featuring the pair will include a contract signing. In what could be an interesting twist, however, is if Roman's uncle Rikishi were to show up.

Rikishi hasn't stood in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring in over 1,060 days. He last appeared at Survivor Series 2020. However, he could now arrive and be revealed as the Special Guest Referee for the major championship bout and the proverbial ace up Roman's sleeve.

Not only would Rikishi doing this benefit Roman Reigns, as it would almost certainly lead to him retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but it may also benefit the Hall of Famer. Following helping The Tribal Chief win, the former Intercontinental Champion may try to play peacekeeper.

Rikishi is the father of Jey and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. He may try to reunite the family and fix their issues. First and foremost, he'd have to show loyalty to Roman. From there, anything could be possible.

WWE Crown Jewel is looking like a stacked show

As noted, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He will clash with LA Knight in Saudi Arabia one week from Saturday. As one would expect, several other exciting bouts have also been announced for the show.

The other world title in the promotion will also be on the line. Seth Rollins is set to defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against a very bitter Drew McIntyre. With Seth's well-documented back problems, he could lose his coveted title.

Another interesting bout will see Cody Rhodes clash with Damian Priest. Many believe The American Nightmare will soon attempt to "finish the story," but he'll first need to get through Senor Money in the Bank.

The Maverick is set to return to action at Crown Jewel. Logan Paul will challenge Rey Mysterio for the prized United States Championship. Could Logan win his first-ever title in WWE?

The final bout announced for Crown Jewel so far is a Fatal Five-Way for the Women's World Championship. Rhea Ripley will defend her belt against Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nia Jax. While five matches have been confirmed so far, another match or two could be revealed as soon as tonight.

