Multi-time champion to be written off WWE TV after Rusev's actions next week? Exploring the potential

Since returning to WWE last month, Rusev has been on a rampage, causing massive destruction on Monday Night RAW. He has demolished Alpha Academy's Otis a few weeks ago and put the entire roster on high alert. The Bulgarian Brute may continue to wreak havoc next week, and his actions could put a multi-time champion on the shelf.

He could destroy former Cruiserweight & 24/7 Champion—Akira Tozawa. Rusev is set to face The Alpha Academy member in a one-on-one match next week on RAW. This came after Tozawa demanded this bout, wanting revenge on the former AEW star for taking out his best friend, Otis. However, Rusev is too big and powerful a threat for him to take down alone.

The 39-year-old sent a spine-chilling warning to the former Cruiserweight Champion, vowing to crush him. The Redeemer could wreak absolute havoc on Akira Tozawa, standing true to his words. He might annihilate the latter following their match and continue to do so until Adam Pearce and the officials came out to separate him from the Alpha Academy member.

The nature of the attack could be so severe that Tozawa may have to be stretchered away. WWE may write him off television for a few weeks to sell the angle and showcase Rusev as a dominant force. Should it happen, it would be a perfect way to end his storyline with Alpha Academy and move The Bulgarian Brute to a big feud on RAW.

However, the above angle is entirely speculative, and only time will tell what happens next week. What WWE has in store for the former AEW star remains to be seen.

WWE to put Rusev in a blockbuster feud on Monday Night RAW?

Since coming to RAW, Rusev has been entangled in a feud with Alpha Academy. However, it appears to be coming to an end next week with him potentially squashing Akira Tozawa. The Triple H-led creative is seemingly preparing to put The Redeemer in a big feud with Sheamus on RAW.

The Celtic Warrior is not currently involved in any active feud on the red brand, but his storyline seems to be converging with Rusev. Last week on RAW, the former WWE Champion was seen charging up Tozawa against The Bulgarian Brute. Although it looked like a random segment, WWE may have shown that purposefully.

Under the Triple H-led creative regime, every minute detail holds significant meaning in the long run. Therefore, it is a major indication that Rusev may start a blockbuster feud with Sheamus on RAW once he is done with the Alpha Academy.

However, this is nothing more than speculation. What the future holds for the Bulgarian Brute on the red brand remains to be seen.

