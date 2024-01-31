Bayley's WWE career in 2024 has started on a positive note. From getting good reactions from the crowd to winning the Royal Rumble, things seem to be working well for her. After winning the Rumble Match, the Damage CTRL member now has the opportunity to face a champion of her choice at WrestleMania 40.

While many are excited to see who Bayley will face, there is a chance that a multi-time champion could make her in-ring return and attack her. The multi-time champion in question is Dakota Kai. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Kai was without knee braces.

For those unaware, Kai suffered an ACL tear on the May 12, 2023 edition of SmackDown. Since then, she has been recovering from her injury. However, it seems she is now ready to make a comeback, and the first person she could target is her teammate.

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL members have seemingly sidelined the Royal Rumble winner in recent times. Hence, if Bayley chooses to face IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40, she will likely face a revolt from the faction. Dakota Kai could likely lead the protest. It will be interesting to see what happens on SmackDown.

Wrestling veteran explains why Bayley won the WWE Royal Rumble

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match saw several talented wrestlers perform to the best of their abilities. While fans witnessed the return of Naomi, Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut for the Stamford-based promotion. However, despite all this, WWE chose to book Bayley as the winner of the Rumble match.

Recently, wrestling veteran Bill Apter explained the promotion's reason behind the same. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Apter claimed Triple H wanted to reward the former SmackDown Women's Champion. He said:

"I think Bayley went over for a couple of reasons. Firstly, they wanted Bayley vs. IYO SKY. And number two is they really wanted to reward Bayley. Triple H made that clear at the press conference, and I get that bro."

You can check out what Bill Apter said about WWE’s booking for the Royal Rumble below:

Overall, Bayley's win has witnessed a positive response from the WWE Universe. Several fans are interested in knowing how her Rumble victory will affect the future of Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see whether she chooses Rhea Ripley or IYO Sky as her WrestleMania opponent.

Which champion will Bayley challenge for a showdown at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comment section!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here