Multiple matches announced for WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE has just announced some of the card for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Just six days before WWE TLC, several of the brand's top stars will collide. In one notable match, fans will see former WWE Champion AJ Styles face Sheamus.

Plus, Lana will take on her tormentor, Nia Jax ahead of their match at WWE TLC. There, Lana will team up with current RAW Women's Champion Asuka to take a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

A buzzworthy tag team match has also been set. Current RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day will partner with Jeff Hardy to face The Hurt Business.

WWE RAW's powerful trio targets Drew McIntyre

Also, AJ Styles will address the WWE Universe alongside The Miz and John Morrison in a segment dubbed "The Nightmare before TLC". WWE has described this segment as follows:

"The Phenomenal One plans to bring “The Nightmare before TLC” to Raw this Monday to display what’s in store for the WWE Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. The Miz & John Morrison will back up Styles for his terrifying display, as Mr. Money in the Bank has his own hopes of delivering sleepless nights to the King of Claymore Country."

AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Rounding things up, WWE Monday Night RAW will be receiving a treat from Bray Wyatt. Along with his friends Huskus the Pig and Abby the Witch, Wyatt will take a field trip to the WWE ThunderDome.

