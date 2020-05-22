Andrade with Zelina Vega

MVP posted a photo with United States Champion Andrade on Instagram where he recalled being 'blown away' by his abilities in the ring in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Their stints at NJPW coincided for two years when MVP worked in Japan between 2011 and 2013 where he was a one-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

Andrade, on the other hand, worked in Japan for five years between 2010 and 2015 where he too held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship once.

In the Instagram post, MVP recounted that he told Andrade that he would go on to become a big star, but without the mask. At the time, Andrade, who was working under the ring-name La Sombra, wore a mask to the ring. In the end, MVP cheekily teased a feud for Andrade's United States Championship.

Here's the Instagram post:

MVP and Andrade are currently on Monday Night RAW

Currently, both MVP and Andrade are a part of the RAW roster. While MVP has assumed the role of the manager of Bobby Lashley, Andrade is the reigning United States Champion who is part of a faction managed by Zelinga Vega and also consists of Angel Garza.

MVP's associate Bobby Lashley will take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash. Andrade, on the other hand, has been busy dealing with the turmoil within the faction that saw Austin Theory's ouster after a brutal beating at the hands of El Idolo, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega.

While it is unlikely at the moment that MVP and Andrade will clash for the title, we can never rule out a possibility in the future. MVP is a former two-time US Champion himself and would want to get his hands on the gold one more time.

However, given both of them are two of the top heels on RAW currently, we can't see the feud happening in the near future.