5 potential return storylines for Naomi in WWE

Naomi and Sasha Banks shocked the wrestling world this past Monday night when they abruptly walked out at the beginning of RAW's broadcast. While the story is still developing, many fans are wondering what is next for both superstars. Will they make amends with WWE or is their time with the company over?

As this is the second time Banks has done something like this, it is a very good possibility that her issues with the company are at the point of no return. The Women's Grand Slam Champion has plenty of other opportunities in both the wrestling world and Hollywood should she choose to walk away.

However, this is the first time her tag team partner has been involved, and there's still a chance that she and the company can come to an agreement. Additionally, Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, one half of the Unified Tag Team Champions and cousin of Roman Reigns, the company's featured attraction.

With the line of communication likely open for a potential return, the following article outlines five scenarios for Naomi should she decide to return to WWE.

#5. Naomi enters the title picture

For certain talent, WWE will work to resolve issues and have them return to television. They'll even work to give them a small push upon their return. A recent example would be Mustafa Ali, who is currently in a mid-card storyline with the Miz and Ciampa.

That being said, it would not be surprising if The Glow returned to the company and was immediately entered into a storyline with either Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

She likely would not win either title, but it would allow WWE to say that talent is rewarded for standing up for themselves.

#4. Naomi aligns with Sonia Deville

Could former enemies come together in a heel tag team?

As wrestling history proves, the best storylines are the ones that have some elements of real life. As fans will remember, The Glow had a long-standing feud with Sonya Deville in 2021. The angle centered around Deville abusing her power to deny her any opportunity for advancement.

In the current storyline, as Deville has been fired as an official and is anti-establishment, WWE could create an interesting alliance by having the two former foes join up and go against the administration that wronged them.

If Naomi is allowed to sprinkle some of her real feelings into promos about WWE, it could give the women's division a much-needed story arc heading into the summer.

#3. Naomi forms another babyface tag team

Could Naomi be used to build another WWE Superstar?

The company seems to be high on Racquel Rodriguez. She is coming off a very competitive loss to Ronda Rousey and from her time with NXT, she seems much better suited as a heel than a babyface.

However, if WWE holds off on a turn, a returning Naomi could be leveraged in a duo with the former NXT Superstar. Over time, the more experienced wrestler will hopefully be able to get the newer talent over with the fans.

If the time is right, should the creative team wish to go in this direction, Rodriguez could turn on her and play the heel role that worked well for her previously. In this case, she would have a credible babyface to work with from the start, as she would play the stepping stone to launch Rodriguez up the card.

#2. Naomi joins Judgement Day

Edge's Judgement Day Faction is still looking for new members

Similar to the Sonya Deville storyline, the Judgement Day faction is centered around talent who feel that they have been let down by the company and by the fans. Since Edge has noted in his promos that they are still looking for new members to join, she might be a nice fit here.

This would allow her to go in a couple of different directions. She could either work as a singles competitor and challenge for the Raw Women's Championship or she could join forces with fellow member Rhea Ripley and go after the tag team titles she and Banks were recently stripped of.

She would also get more exposure by being at ringside during matches involving other team members and would likely be a key part of any interference or controversy that the team would cause outside the ring.

#1. Naomi joins The Bloodline

Could Naomi return to join her husband in the Bloodline?

The Bloodline is the top attraction in WWE. Roman Reigns is the clear face of the company and the Usos have skyrocketed to the main event level, capped off with winning the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships this past Friday on SmackDown.

But as good as the faction is, the storylines are becoming a bit repetitive. Teaming her with her real-life husband and his family would add a new and potentially interesting dynamic to the act.

Additionally, if The Glow were to challenge for and win one of the Women's Championships under the Bloodline banner, the group would reach a status not achieved by many in WWE.

