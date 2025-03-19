Naomi to form a tag team with 40-year-old star on WWE SmackDown following her heel turn? Exploring the possibility

Naomi left the WWE Universe stunned a few weeks ago after she publicly admitted to being the mastermind behind Jade Cargill's attack. Following the shocking revelation, The Glow faced Cargill's wrath as the latter launched a merciless attack on her. The Storm obliterated the 37-year-old single-handedly, making her pay for her actions.

It would be safe to say that Jade Cargill is too big of a threat for Naomi to handle on her own. Hence, she could join forces with a 40-year-old star on SmackDown. She could be real-life Bloodline member Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force has lately been directionless on the blue brand. Besides, she has quite a history with Big Jade.

In a shocking turn of events, Nia Jax could form a cohesive team with Naomi ahead of WrestleMania 41. The duo could cause mayhem week after week by destroying Jade Cargill and showcasing their dominance on SmackDown. The potential alliance will help WWE add more layers to this ongoing storyline.

Cargill, who is currently portrayed as a dominant force, could become the underdog heading into 'Mania. This will leave fans on the edge of their seats, causing them to wonder whether The Storm would be able to overcome the odds. Nia Jax's addition to this storyline has the potential to shake up the SmackDown women's division.

The potential angle could be an interesting way to keep Jax in the spotlight heading into WrestleMania 41. However, it all depends on how Triple H decides to craft this feud going forward.

Naomi to face Jade Cargill in a stipulation match at WrestleMania 41?

Ever since the truth about Jade Cargill's attack came to light, fans have been speculating that this storyline would culminate at WrestleMania 41. Considering the recent turn of events, it looks like Naomi and Cargill will lock horns in a marquee match at The Show of Shows this year.

Many believe it would not be that big of a match that could add grandeur to the card for 'Mania. It is because The Glow's recent booking has arguably been underwhelming. Despite turning heel, she has not been booked as a star who could pose a legitimate threat to Big Jade.

The only way Triple H can make their potential WrestleMania match interesting is by adding a huge stipulation to it. This will not only make Naomi vs. Jade Cargill look like a prominent bout on the card, but it will also garner significant attention from fans toward the women's division.

This is mere speculation as of now. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks leading up to 'Mania.

